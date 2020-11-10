Man accused of attacking, threatening Orangeburg officers

A man is accused of threatening and attacking officers who responded to a report of a person brandishing two knives, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Officers responded to a Wilson Street home around 9 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, a woman reported she and her boyfriend were inside her bedroom when the man appeared in the doorway with two knives.

The woman said she was able to run past the man and grabbed a pot from the kitchen in order to defend herself.

She alleged the man then came after her with the knives.

Officers responding to the scene called the man “very sporadic and aggressive.”

He continued to be noncompliant, the report said. As officers tried to detain the man, he allegedly began to fight with three officers.

The fight ended up in the bedroom of the residence with the man allegedly yelling at the officers "I'm going to kill you."

Officers also claimed the man applied a rear chokehold on one of the officers while yelling, "I'm going to kill you.”