Man accused of assaulting 4 officers in Orangeburg

An Orangeburg man is facing four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer after an ordeal at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Marty Donald Bovain, 29, of Mayes St., is at the Orangeburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

ODPS officers arrested Bovain near the intersection of Orange and Elliott streets around 3:15 p.m.

According to the incident report, when officers made contact with Bovain, he allegedly told them that he was seeking information at the courthouse on Amelia Street moments earlier.

“Mr. Bovain stated that he didn’t like the answers he was told and spit in the deputy’s face,” the incident report alleges.

As an officer pulled handcuffs out of his holster, Bovain allegedly tried to flee.

Another officer was able to apprehend and detain him.

As officers escorted Bovain to a patrol car, he allegedly spit in the eye of one officer and made contact with the chins of two other officers.

Another officer secured a spit mask and then placed it on Bovain’s head.