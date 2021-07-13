Man accused of assaulting 4 officers in Orangeburg

An Orangeburg man is facing four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer after an ordeal at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
Marty Donald Bovain, 29, of Mayes St., is at the Orangeburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
ODPS officers arrested Bovain near the intersection of Orange and Elliott streets around 3:15 p.m.
According to the incident report, when officers made contact with Bovain, he allegedly told them that he was seeking information at the courthouse on Amelia Street moments earlier.
“Mr. Bovain stated that he didn’t like the answers he was told and spit in the deputy’s face,” the incident report alleges.
As an officer pulled handcuffs out of his holster, Bovain allegedly tried to flee.
Another officer was able to apprehend and detain him.
As officers escorted Bovain to a patrol car, he allegedly spit in the eye of one officer and made contact with the chins of two other officers.
Another officer secured a spit mask and then placed it on Bovain’s head.
After getting Bovain to the OCDC, staff there insisted that he get medical clearance before being booked into the jail.
Officers began to escort Bovain from the OCDC to transport him to the Regional Medical Center when he allegedly kicked one of them in the waist.
After getting medical clearance for Bovain, officers then transported him back to the OCDC without incident.
Bovain’s previous convictions include:
- Pleading guilty to first-offense third-degree burglary in June 2014. Circuit Judge George C. James Jr. sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years.
He was originally charged with non-violent second-degree burglary, but pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary instead.
- Pleading guilty to public disorderly conduct in March 2015.
- Pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery in February 2017. He was indicted on his original charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, but pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.
Circuit Judge Brooks Goldsmith sentenced him to four years in prison, suspended to two years and six months of probation.
- Pleading guilty to second-offense third-degree burglary in July 2018. Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, but credited him for time served.
If convicted on Tuesday’s charges, Bovain may face up to 10 years and a $10,000 on each count of assault on a law enforcement officer.
