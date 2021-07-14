Man accused of 3 burglaries in 2 nights at same store

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 59-year-old Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges after surveillance video allegedly recorded him breaking into the same gas station three times in two nights.
Thomas Lush Jr. of 488 Coleman St. is facing three counts each of violent second-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less and petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.
Warrants accuse Lush of breaking into the 4-Way Stop, located at 2212 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg, for the first time on Monday around 1 a.m.
Warrants allege in that incident that Lush, while “attempting to conceal his face with a garbage bag,” threw a cement rock through the front glass door and then helped himself to approximately 11 cartons of Newport 100 cigarettes.
Then twice on Tuesday, Lush allegedly did the same thing.
Warrants accuse Lush of tossing a cement brick through the glass front door around 12:13 a.m. and then helping himself to more Newport cigarettes.
Deputies responded to the call minutes later after the business’s alarm was triggered.
Then around 3:15 a.m., deputies received a call from the business owner.
When deputies investigated at that time, they discovered that Lush allegedly forced his way into the business again and “stole as many Swisher Sweet cigars as he could carry,” according to the incident report.
In total, warrants accuse Lush of stealing $1,800 worth of cigarettes and cigars.
Lush’s criminal record goes back to 1979.
Between 1979 and 1988, he pleaded guilty to seven counts of housebreaking and at least one count each of grand larceny, receiving stolen goods, use of vehicle without permission, possession of contraband and assault and battery with intent to kill.
In the 1990s, Lush was convicted of criminal domestic violence and a property crime.
In the early 2000s, Lush pleaded guilty to strong arm robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
If convicted on his most recent charges, Lush faces up to 15 years in prison.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Two occupied homes were struck with gunfire on Tuesday.
The incidents are unrelated.
No one inside the homes was injured in the incidents.
The first shooting occurred around 11:50 a.m. on Carolina Avenue.
A woman reported that she was sitting at the kitchen table doing some work for the City of Orangeburg when she heard a “big boom” from the area of the living room, an incident report states.
She saw glass all over the floor and furniture.
The upper part of a window had a hole in it.
Officers determined that the blast came from a shotgun cartridge containing birdshot.
She told officers that she and another person had a disagreement a few days prior, but the report didn’t indicate if there was any connection between that and the shooting.
The second shooting occurred on Folly Road around 7:15 p.m. at Edgewood Apartments.
The front door had been struck seven times with bullets and a front window had been struck twice.
A woman and her juvenile son were inside of the apartment when the bullets struck.
Both cases remain under investigation.
In another report, a Culler Street man told officers on Tuesday morning that someone stole his work-issued Apple iPhone and charger from his unlocked 2006 Chevrolet Silverado.
The phone and charger are valued at $1,420.
