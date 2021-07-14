Man accused of 3 burglaries in 2 nights at same store

No one inside the homes was injured in the incidents.

The first shooting occurred around 11:50 a.m. on Carolina Avenue.

A woman reported that she was sitting at the kitchen table doing some work for the City of Orangeburg when she heard a “big boom” from the area of the living room, an incident report states.

She saw glass all over the floor and furniture.

The upper part of a window had a hole in it.

Officers determined that the blast came from a shotgun cartridge containing birdshot.

She told officers that she and another person had a disagreement a few days prior, but the report didn’t indicate if there was any connection between that and the shooting.

The second shooting occurred on Folly Road around 7:15 p.m. at Edgewood Apartments.

The front door had been struck seven times with bullets and a front window had been struck twice.

A woman and her juvenile son were inside of the apartment when the bullets struck.

Both cases remain under investigation.