Man accused of 2 Orangeburg County murders; Sheriff: Deaths senseless

A Berkeley County man has been formally charged with murder in connection with a double homicide in Eutawville, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This has just been a senseless, senseless act involving these victims who did nothing to this subject,” Ravenell said in a Friday press release.

“As I said Thursday, you can expect me to turn loose my entire agency to find anyone who does something as heinous as this,” he said.

Antonio Smalls, 45, of Moncks Corner, has been served warrants for two counts of murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of kidnapping.

Smalls was formally charged during a hearing on Friday.

Any bond consideration will be on a later date in circuit court.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators responded to Raymond Brown’s home at 246 Wesgar Avenue in Eutawville on Wednesday night.

They found the bodies of the 62-year-old Brown and Jean Ann Brown, 66, of Poplar Hill Drive, Cross.

Investigators developed information that led to the victims’ vehicle being located in North Charleston. That information, in turn, led to the suspect.

A 1.5-year-old child believed to have been taken from the Wesgar residence was reconnected with his family after being located safely at a gas station in St. George.

“This investigation is not over,” Ravenell said in a release. “We’re not done yet.”

