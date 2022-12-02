Man accused in Calhoun County thefts; truck stolen, vehicles broken into

A 21-year-old Hopkins man is facing multiple charges after a truck theft and vehicle break-ins between Nov. 28 and 29, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Parker Gainey, of Chappell Creek Road, is facing the following charges: three counts of petit larceny, two counts of breaking into motor vehicles and one count of grand larceny.

On Nov. 28, a man reported that someone stole his 2018 silver Chevrolet Silverado, which had been left unlocked, at his residence near McCords Ferry Road, Elloree.

Inside the truck were two checks: one for $8,000 and the other for $10,000.

The man’s son also reported that someone broke into his Mercedes, which was parked at the same location.

Someone stole $400 in cash that had been left in the Mercedes, according to the incident report.

Then on Nov. 29, two other vehicle break-ins left two other men without guns and a knife.

In of those incidents, a man reported that someone broke into his 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, which was parked and left unlocked near an Old Number Six Highway address in St. Matthews.

Stolen from the truck were: a .22-caliber Derringer pistol, a .22-caliber rifle with scope and a checkbook.

The other incident occurred on Mallard Lane in unincorporated Elloree.

The property owner reported that someone stole a large Condor “Matt Graham” knife from an unlocked 2009 Ford F-150.

A break came in the case when the Silverado’s GPS tracking system led deputies to the intersection of Redmond Chavis Road and Redmond Mill Road in Swansea, according to incident reports.

Residents there claimed they saw a man bring the truck there, according to warrants.

Further information developed in the investigation led deputies to a Richland County residence where deputies took Gainey into custody around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the case.

Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom set Gainey’s bond at $500,000.