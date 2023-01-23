 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 54, dies in Denmark shooting incident

Police, illustration

A 54-year-old Denmark man died at the scene of a shooting incident on Sunday.

Theodore Keith Orr, of Cotton Street, sustained a gunshot wound, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said.

The shooting occurred at 25 Noble Park St. in Denmark.

Hicks was called to the scene at 12:28 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Details about the shooting weren’t available Monday. Messages to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division weren’t returned on Monday.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

