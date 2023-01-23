Man, 54, dies in Denmark shooting incident

A 54-year-old Denmark man died at the scene of a shooting incident on Sunday.
Theodore Keith Orr, of Cotton Street, sustained a gunshot wound, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said.
The shooting occurred at 25 Noble Park St. in Denmark.
Hicks was called to the scene at 12:28 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
Details about the shooting weren’t available Monday. Messages to Denmark Police Chief Leroy Grimes and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division weren’t returned on Monday.
