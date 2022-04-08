Man, 19, guilty in assault; probation sentence leads parents to question justice

A minister says justice was not served when an Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to assaulting his daughter on Friday.

“In reality, justice will not be served here today and this is but a formalized stage of a prearranged dance that was choreographed in secrecy and is nothing the victims support,” the Rev. Dr. Darren Bess said in court.

Bowen Gray Turner, 19, had been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the attack on Chloe Bess, formerly of Orangeburg.

On Friday, Turner pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery in the incident that occurred in Orangeburg County on June 2, 2019.

Circuit Judge Markley Dennis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation. The probation term may not be shortened.

Turner must adhere to the rules for the sex offender registry for probation.

If he follows the rules, he won’t be registered as a sex offender. If Turner commits any violation of the sex offender probation conditions within five years, he must register as a sex offender, Dennis said.

Second Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller said the incident occurred around 3 a.m. at a pond house where Chloe Bess, Turner and other teens were at a party.

Chloe Bess walked outside of the pond house to call a friend when Turner approached her.

She told law enforcement officers that Turner pulled her behind a truck and put her on the ground, Miller said.

She also claimed that Turner pulled her shirt down, exposing her bra, and then pulled her pants and underwear off and “forced himself sexually” on her.

When Turner was charged in that incident, he was also out on bond on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with aggravated force in connection with a Bamberg County case.

Dallas Hayes Stoller made the allegations against Turner on Oct. 7, 2018. Stoller died on Nov. 24, 2021.

Prior to Friday’s hearing, Miller told The T&D that the Bamberg County charge is being dismissed because Stoller is no longer alive.

Dallas Stoller’s family feels like her case didn’t matter to the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Her father, Karl Stoller, told the court Friday, “Dallas attended a party in Bamberg County. She was brought home from the party heavily intoxicated and would ultimately be found to be sexually assaulted later that night” after she reported to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

He said his daughter, “made the difficult decision to move forward with the case, all the while knowing because of who her alleged attacker was, she would be a target of personal attacks and insults in the community.”

“Today’s events are nothing more than a public show with the intent for the defendant to not spend one moment in jail; seemingly fully supported by the (Second Circuit) Solicitor’s Office – the one agency who was tasked to be the voice of the victims and to do the very best they could to find justice for them,” he said.

“I could fully accept whatever outcome was decided if I felt and fully believed all families were well-represented by the solicitor’s office and they truly did the best job they could,” he said.

“This is indeed a very sad day for victims in our state.”

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division also investigated a rape allegation made by a third accuser, however, the agency didn’t bring any charges.

Bess said his daughter and other accusers, “Not only feel victimized by the defendant but also by the very system of justice that was meant to protect our daughter and others.”

“We have experienced a catastrophic failure of this system and it impacts my family daily,” he said.

Bess was a pastor in Orangeburg when Turner assaulted his daughter.

Chloe Bess has publicly identified herself as the victim in the case. She and her parents now live out of state.

Miller would not comment after Friday’s hearing.

Sarah Ford, of the S.C. Victim Assistance Network, said she plans to appeal Turner’s sentence. The network represents the accusers in the incidents.

On Wednesday, Ford filed motions asking the court to approve taking Turner into custody immediately, citing over 50 alleged violations of Turner’s house arrest conditions based on the GPS tracking device he was wearing.

