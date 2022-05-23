Man, 18, facing 2nd murder charge; suspect accused in Dec. shooting in Orangeburg County

An 18-year-old is facing his second murder charge.

Deamonta Saquandra Davis, of 113 Peace Lily Lane, St. Matthews, is charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Alton Jermaine Hair Jr. on Dec. 27, 2021.

Davis is also charged with three counts of attempted murder and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the incident.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office served Davis with the new warrants on Monday at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. He was already being held there in connection with a February shooting death.

December’s shooting took place after four male teens rode to a Cordova location to see someone about buying a gun, sheriff’s office Sgt. LaKesha Gillard said during a Monday hearing.

The teens remained in their car as one male approached on the driver’s side and another male approached on the passenger’s side.

One of the teens and one of the males outside of the car discussed a scope that was attached to the gun.

Moments later, one of the men outside of the car allegedly said, “Give it up!”

Shots were fired, Gillard said.

Hair died at the scene.

A 17-year-old in the car was shot in the arm and suffered a severe injury, Gillard said.

The two other teens in the car managed to get away without physical injury.

The case remains open and active, sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said.

Davis is also facing the charges of murder and attempted murder in an incident that occurred on Woodridge Lane in Orangeburg on Feb. 22.

Warrants accuse Davis of shooting and killing 43-year-old John B. Pinckney and injuring a 22-year-old man.

If convicted, Davis faces up to life in prison.

