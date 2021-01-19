Males force way into Orangeburg home, beat woman

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Three strangers broke into a woman’s home and beat her, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman reported that she woke up at 1 a.m. Friday to the sound of a thump on the front door of her Brookdale Drive home. She then heard a thump on the side door.

The woman got up to investigate the noises and found three males wearing ski masks and gloves in the kitchen.

She said the males didn’t say anything to her, but they punched her in the mouth.

She fell to the floor and they then kicked her, she said.

The males left and she called law enforcement.

The woman suffered face and body injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

In other reports:

• A Wilkinson Street man said three males, likely juveniles, robbed him of his 2003 green Mercedes E320 at 4 p.m. Friday, according to an incident report.

The males, each wearing COVID face coverings, approached the man’s home on foot and asked him for water to drink.