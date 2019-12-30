Calhoun County
Sheriff’s Office
An Elloree man reported suspicious activity when he found his mail in the road and noted that the same was true with his neighbors.
He requested to be placed on property check.
In other reports:
• On Dec. 10, a St. Matthews employee of a contractor reported that his boss told him that he had found the gate and door to a box used for storage of broken open and four Dewalt band saws valued at $2,300 were missing. Information was obtained from a game camera and will be processed.
• On Dec. 12, a St. Matthews woman reported that when she arrived home, the door was open and a 65-inch Sony television has been removed from the wall. Also, several guns were taken.
• On Dec. 16, 2019, a Cameron man reported that someone removed copper wiring as well as old pots and a metal chair. The items were valued at $80.
• On Dec. 16, a St. Matthews woman reported that her nephew of the same address stole her black and tan AR-15 rifle from her closet. The weapon was valued at $460.
