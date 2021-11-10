 Skip to main content
Lottery tickets stolen from Orangeburg store
Lottery tickets stolen from Orangeburg store

Someone broke into the Quick Store, located at 1456 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg, at 11:20 p.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The burglar stole numerous lottery tickets valued at approximately $700.

In a separate incident, a CountyLine 25-ton log splitter was stolen from an Old State Road property in Holly Hill on Tuesday.

The log splitter is valued at $1,400.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

