Lottery tickets stolen from Orangeburg store

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone broke into the Quick Store, located at 1456 Charleston Highway in Orangeburg, at 11:20 p.m. Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The burglar stole numerous lottery tickets valued at approximately $700.
In a separate incident, a CountyLine 25-ton log splitter was stolen from an Old State Road property in Holly Hill on Tuesday.
The log splitter is valued at $1,400.
