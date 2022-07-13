Longest-serving Sheriff Ed Darnell of Bamberg County dies

The longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina died at age 85 Tuesday night, according to his family.

Former Bamberg County Sheriff Ed Darnell was 84 years old when he decided not to seek re-election in 2020, citing declining health.

“Sheriff Darnell was an absolute institution in our association,” S.C. Sheriff’s Association Executive Director Jarrod Bruder said.

“He befriended, mentored and led so many sheriffs over his 43 years in office. He has had an undeniable impact on the law enforcement profession in South Carolina and will certainly be missed by many, especially his fellow sheriffs,” Bruder said.

Darnell was the third-longest-serving sheriff in the U.S.

“I’ve known him since I began my law enforcement career in 1993. He truly dedicated his whole life to law enforcement. He’s going to be missed,” said Bamberg County Sheriff Kenny Bamberg, who was elected to the office in November 2020.

Bamberg County Council and administration said in a Facebook post Wednesday: "Bamberg County is grateful for the passion, commitment, and dedication that Sheriff Ed Darnell rendered to our community and the extraordinary legacy that he leaves behind. Please join us in thought and prayer for his family and friends."

Darnell began his first term as sheriff in 1978 when then-Gov. James Edwards appointed him to complete the term of the late A.L. Strickland.

Throughout his four-decades-plus as sheriff, Darnell said he only had to fire his service weapon one time.

Darnell said he fired the gun in the air as a warning to the man he was pursuing, “but the clothesline in the backyard got him.”

By age 14, Darnell knew he wanted to be a law enforcement officer.

As a young teen, he rode around with the Denmark police at night, he said, noting he and his family lived around the corner from the Denmark Police Department.

He began working as an officer for the Denmark Police Department in 1972.

Darnell and his twin brother Buddy were the youngest of eight children born to the late Joe and Annie Darnell.

For 31 years, Darnell served in the S.C. National Guard and earned the rank of platoon sergeant.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley, a Bamberg native, appointed Darnell to the Training Council of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

His peers selected him as Sheriff of the Year in 2001.

In 2008, he earned the title again from the S.C. Victim’s Advocates Association.

Then in 2019, the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce recognized Darnell with the Bamberg County Citizen of the Year award.

That same year, Bamberg County Council named the new Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office headquarters the Ed Darnell Law Enforcement Center in his honor.

He’s received numerous other awards and recognitions over the years.

Aside from his accolades, accomplishments and an educational background – that includes graduating from high school and the Criminal Justice Academy -- Darnell said there’s a certain degree one must have to be a success.

In an interview two years ago, Darnell said, “That most important degree you’ve got to have to do anything is common sense and you’ll be a success.”

But even greater than that, Darnell said, “Everybody’s got to put Jesus back in their hearts and minds to solve what’s going on in our country today.”

“We’re all here together. We’ve got to work together,” he said.

The visitation for former Darnell will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. Both will occur at First Baptist Church in Denmark, located at 433 Beech Ave.