Log truck, train collide; spilled logs block Hwy. 33

An early morning collision involving a tractor-trailer log truck and a train halted traffic on S.C. Highway 33 near Holbrook Street for most of the day on Friday.

The driver of the log truck was taken to the Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

He said the log truck driver is facing the charge of driving too fast for conditions.

The collision occurred at 8:25 a.m. when the tractor-trailer log truck allegedly struck a CSX train, Tidwell said. The log trailer overturned and spilled its load onto the roadway.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were no hazardous materials in the train cars at the time of the collision, he said.

A portion of Highway 33 was blocked into the late afternoon on Friday as crews cleared the road of the logs, the log truck and the train.

As a detour, drivers traveling north on Highway 33 took a right on Glenzell Road, then to Till Road, before connecting again on Highway33.

Southbound drivers took a left on Glenzell Road, then to Till Road, before reaching Highway 33.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.