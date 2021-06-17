Local woman facing heroin, meth charges

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg woman is facing drug charges.

Fran Nicole Roberts, 36, 121 Trouble Lane, was charged with possession of heroin, first offense, and possession and distribution of methamphetamine, first offense, according to warrants.

Roberts was pulled over around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday on Columbia Road when officers noticed a gray Honda with a cracked windshield and a paper license plate, according to an incident report.

A traffic stop was initiated and it was determined the woman had an outstanding family court bench warrant.

Roberts allegedly said she had some drugs in her purse. The report claims it contained four packs of meth, three packs of heroin, two pills, a pipe and U.S. currency.

The report alleges the total weight of the meth was 4.36 grams, and the total weight of the heroin was 3.81 grams, or equivalent to 38 doses.

“The amount and packaging are consistent with sale of said substance,” the arrest warrants claim.

If convicted, Roberts faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $25,000 for the meth charge and the same penalty for the heroin charge.