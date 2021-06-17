Local woman facing heroin, meth charges

Orangeburg County
Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg woman is facing drug charges.
Fran Nicole Roberts, 36, 121 Trouble Lane, was charged with possession of heroin, first offense, and possession and distribution of methamphetamine, first offense, according to warrants.
Roberts was pulled over around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday on Columbia Road when officers noticed a gray Honda with a cracked windshield and a paper license plate, according to an incident report.
A traffic stop was initiated and it was determined the woman had an outstanding family court bench warrant.
Roberts allegedly said she had some drugs in her purse. The report claims it contained four packs of meth, three packs of heroin, two pills, a pipe and U.S. currency.
The report alleges the total weight of the meth was 4.36 grams, and the total weight of the heroin was 3.81 grams, or equivalent to 38 doses.
“The amount and packaging are consistent with sale of said substance,” the arrest warrants claim.
If convicted, Roberts faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $25,000 for the meth charge and the same penalty for the heroin charge.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A Tennessee man was the victim of a hit-and-run incident Wednesday afternoon.
The man said he was at the light at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Ellis Avenue heading towards St. Matthews Road shortly before 1 p.m. according to an incident report.
The man said a grey truck attempted to squeeze between him and another vehicle, resulting in his vehicle being hit, the report states. The grey truck was pulling a trailer with a lawn mower on it.
The estimated amount of damage is $5,000.
In other reports:
• A Dantzler Street resident reported someone stole two guns from his Ford F-150 early Wednesday morning.
The items stolen included a black Glock 23 and a Taurus .45-caliber Judge Public Defender. The firearms were valued at total of $1,000.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2007 white Toyota Tundra scheduled to be serviced at Pooser's Muffler and Alignment Center. The theft was reported June 16.
The value of the item was about $1,100.