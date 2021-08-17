Light tower stolen, sought

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen tow-behind light tower valued at $8,000.

The light tower was reported stolen at 9:46 a.m. Monday by a shop foreman for Sloan Construction, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The company has been doing work on Interstate 26 between mile markers 136 and 139. The equipment has been stored on an open lot in the area.

The light tower was last seen about a week ago.

Anyone with information on the tower is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or Midlands-area Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.

