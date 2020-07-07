Lexington County men arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of two Lexington county residents in unrelated cases. Anthony Michael Crispino, III (age 26), of Columbia, S.C., and Michael Wayne Davis (age 61), of Leesville, S.C., were arrested on seven total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office made the arrests. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with both investigations. Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, and the Connecticut Department of Public Safety assisted with the Crispino case.