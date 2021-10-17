Lawyer: Let Kinard’s drug treatment continue ; family seeks leniency in federal case

Former Bamberg County councilman Kerry Trent Kinard should be allowed to continue his drug treatment after he’s sentenced for a federal gun violation, his attorney says.
Kinard is scheduled to be sentenced this week on his federal gun conviction. His state child sex charges are pending.
Attorney Bakari Sellers is asking the court to consider a variance in Kinard’s sentencing so that he can continue treatment with a Georgia doctor.
Sellers noted in court filings that the doctor prescribed Suboxone to Kinard to “assist in his process to become sober.” Suboxone is used to treat opioid dependence.
Sellers explained that Kinard became depressed and began to self-medicate in 2018 after his father passed away.
Kinard “quickly became addicted to medications such as Hydrocodone and Percocet,” Sellers wrote.
Kinard “admits to using these drugs heavily for a year and then enrolling himself into an outpatient substance abuse treatment program through the VA,” Sellers said.
Kinard’s last medical record states he was approximately 600 days into sobriety, according to Sellers.
The 50-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, just over six months after he pleaded guilty to a charge of lying on a document in an effort to purchase a pistol on Dec. 3, 2020.
Kinard faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a three-year term of supervised release upon the completion of a prison term on the federal charge
Sellers has asked the court to postpone the sentencing hearing until Wednesday because he will be out of town on Tuesday. The court is considering Sellers’ request.
In a document filed ahead of Kinard’s sentencing, Sellers wrote, “Mr. Kinard is surrounded by family and friends who all describe him as caring, loving, thoughtful, intelligent, dependable and giving.
“He has expressed a great deal of remorse for what he has done, especially because of the significant impact his choices have had, and will continue to have on his future and his family.
“The regret he feels is all-consuming. He has thought long and hard about his choices, and would like the opportunity to apologize to his family and this Court for what he has done.”
Seven character letters have been filed in advance of Sellers’ sentencing.
Two of his nephews wrote, “Uncle Trent has served his time for the gun charge,” when asking the court to show leniency to him in sentencing.
One nephew wrote, “One of my first memories of Uncle Trent was me running across a field to give him a hug after he returned from serving his country during Desert Storm. He picked me up and held me for hours telling me all of his stories, from that day on we were inseparable.”
“Growing up, I spent most of my weekends at his home, where I never felt unsafe. In fact, that is probably where I felt most taken care of. Over all those years, his mentorship and example he set is something that I have tried to replicate my whole life,” he continued.
“He has always been a law-abiding citizen and gone out of his way to help others and be the example of a great neighbor,” he added.
Another nephew wrote, “He was always one of my favorite Uncles. I remember when he deployed while I was a kid I thought he was a real American hero. I basically idolized him growing up. At no time growing up did I ever feel uncomfortable or unsafe with him. He has always been very protective over his family and loved ones, and I have seen him stand up for people who are unable to or unwilling to stand up to bullies.”
“Uncle Trent used to do a lot of community outreach and assistance to the communities that he’s lived in and I know that it hurts him to be stuck in the prison where he can’t help his family, his friends, and his neighbors. I would like to see Uncle Trent released so that I can call my mentor when I need help again. I want him to be able to interact with my children, and go back to some semblance of his normal life,” he continued.
Both nephews wrote that Kinard wouldn’t have intentionally broken the law when he attempted to purchase the firearm on Dec. 3, 2020.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis approved Sellers’ request to seal medical records submitted ahead of Kinard’s sentencing.
The judge denied Sellers’ request to seal the sentencing memorandum, memorandum in support of a variance and letters in support of his sentencing position.
Kinard is facing the following charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor, and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.
Kinard is also charged in Jasper County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.
In a federal court document, Sellers notes, “These state charges stem from a contentious family court battle with his spouse. Mr. Kinard vehemently denies the allegations in the state case and has consistently maintained his innocent.”
“He is looking forward to his day in court to resolve those charges,” Sellers noted.
Kinard is currently being held at the Clarendon County Detention Center while awaiting federal sentencing.
