Lawyer: Let Kinard’s drug treatment continue ; family seeks leniency in federal case

“Growing up, I spent most of my weekends at his home, where I never felt unsafe. In fact, that is probably where I felt most taken care of. Over all those years, his mentorship and example he set is something that I have tried to replicate my whole life,” he continued.

“He has always been a law-abiding citizen and gone out of his way to help others and be the example of a great neighbor,” he added.

Another nephew wrote, “He was always one of my favorite Uncles. I remember when he deployed while I was a kid I thought he was a real American hero. I basically idolized him growing up. At no time growing up did I ever feel uncomfortable or unsafe with him. He has always been very protective over his family and loved ones, and I have seen him stand up for people who are unable to or unwilling to stand up to bullies.”

“Uncle Trent used to do a lot of community outreach and assistance to the communities that he’s lived in and I know that it hurts him to be stuck in the prison where he can’t help his family, his friends, and his neighbors. I would like to see Uncle Trent released so that I can call my mentor when I need help again. I want him to be able to interact with my children, and go back to some semblance of his normal life,” he continued.