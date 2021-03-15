Lawsuit filed in Bamberg jail incident

Bamberg said immediately after the incident that the incident was captured on the detention center’s video system.

The agency charged Jackson with misconduct in office and a grand jury indicted him on the charge in May 2019, Bamberg said.

Jackson’s case remains pending.

Bamberg said just days after the March 15 incident that a circuit judge ruled Ephram mentally incompetent and unable to stand trial for his criminal charges.

“Jackson’s conduct was unacceptable and well below not just the standards of detention centers but how citizens of Bamberg County must be treated,” Bamberg said.

“The detention center employees knew that Mr. Ephram was a vulnerable citizen suffering from longstanding and severe mental health diseases. He was fully restrained, handcuffed and defenseless. When this young man needed treatment, help and understanding, he instead had his head split open because someone grew tired of his disease,” Bamberg alleges.

“America means nothing without civil rights for our citizens. Violating those rights will never be ok and it will absolutely never be tolerated around here as far as I am concerned. We are better than this,” Bamberg said.