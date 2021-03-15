Lawsuit filed in Bamberg jail incident

It’s been two years since an incident at the Bamberg County Detention Center left a mentally ill handcuffed Tieresias Ephram, now 37, with a permanent scar on his head after a jailer allegedly pushed his head into a window and a cell door.
Law enforcement officers brought Ephram to the detention center for an alleged shoplifting incident at a local gas station.
Now Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Ephram against Bamberg County, alleging gross negligence, civil assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the S.C. State Constitution in the March 15, 2019, incident.
He filed the lawsuit on Friday.
Bamberg said attempts to negotiate presuit with Bamberg County’s insurer were unsuccessful.
Bamberg said, “Ephram was suffering from chronic and severe mental illness dating back to 2000, including schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, psychosis, delusions, hallucinations and paranoia. Ephram was fully restrained and in handcuffs when detention center employees attempted to force Ephram into a cell. He was suffering from a severe schizophrenic crisis. Ephram did not want to enter the cell but was not combative.”
That’s when, according to an S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrant, Isaac Jerome Jackson, 57, allegedly pushed Ephram’s “head into a window and then again into a cell door, causing him to be transported to a nearby medical facility to be treated for a laceration of the head.”
Bamberg said immediately after the incident that the incident was captured on the detention center’s video system.
The agency charged Jackson with misconduct in office and a grand jury indicted him on the charge in May 2019, Bamberg said.
Jackson’s case remains pending.
Bamberg said just days after the March 15 incident that a circuit judge ruled Ephram mentally incompetent and unable to stand trial for his criminal charges.
“Jackson’s conduct was unacceptable and well below not just the standards of detention centers but how citizens of Bamberg County must be treated,” Bamberg said.
“The detention center employees knew that Mr. Ephram was a vulnerable citizen suffering from longstanding and severe mental health diseases. He was fully restrained, handcuffed and defenseless. When this young man needed treatment, help and understanding, he instead had his head split open because someone grew tired of his disease,” Bamberg alleges.
“America means nothing without civil rights for our citizens. Violating those rights will never be ok and it will absolutely never be tolerated around here as far as I am concerned. We are better than this,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg said he’s hopeful that the county and its insurer will do the right thing and said he’s prepared to take the case to trial in Bamberg County as well as file a federal civil rights violation lawsuit.
“The people of Bamberg County truly believe in right and wrong. There is no doubt in my mind that our citizens will not tolerate their severely mentally ill neighbor being treated this way on their watch,” Bamberg said.
Bamberg said Ephram is now in a mental health treatment facility and doing better.
He has a permanent scar on his head from the March 15, 2019, incident, Bamberg said.
Bamberg County Attorney Richard Ness didn’t provide any comment on the case by late afternoon on Monday.
