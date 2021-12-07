Lawnmowers stolen in Orangeburg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Three pieces of outdoor equipment were stolen from an unsecured shed at a Hill Street residence in Orangeburg on Saturday.

The stolen items include: a Troy-Bilt riding lawnmower, a Troy-Bilt push mower and a pressure washer.

The items are valued at $900.

In other reports:

• Someone stole an enclosed 6-foot-by-12-foot white trailer from a Bamberg Road property in Orangeburg on Monday.

Video surveillance appears to show a white, single-cab, Dodge Ram entering the property at 3 a.m. and two people taking the trailer.

The trailer is valued at $2,500.

• Catalytic converters were stolen from a 2012 gray Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2002 red Isuzu Rodeo. They were parked at a property on Deer Pond Road in Cope.

The thefts were reported on Monday.

The value of the catalytic converters is $1,000.

• A woman reported that someone stole her 2004 gold Mitsubishi Endeavor from her front yard on Santee River Road in Santee on Monday.

The S.C. Highway Patrol responded to an accident involving the Endeavor on Interstate 26 at mile marker 110.

The Endeavor is valued at $1,500.

