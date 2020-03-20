Law enforcement, jail step up protection due to COVID-19

Video visits aren’t possible at the current OCDC but will be possible at the newly built detention center, which has not yet opened.

The opening of the new detention center had been tentatively scheduled for the end of May, but Young said the date has been set back and an opening date is not yet known.

On Sunday, OCDC inmate intake procedures became modified.

He noted that inmates are screened with a few questions, such as asking them if they’ve recently been out of the country or have been around anyone who has COVID-19.

In addition, inmates are checked for fevers.

Young said detention officers will place inmates in separated and isolation cells, if necessary.

He noted that there are deep cleaning and sanitation efforts already underway at the detention center. He said inmates are adapting to the changes well and they understand the modifications are directives from the governor’s office.

“Most of the pods with functioning TVs have one or two channels, so they’ve been able to watch the press conferences,” Young said, noting they understand the severity of the pandemic.