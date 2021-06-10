Kinard wants computer evidence thrown out; lawyer says prosecutors haven’t provided evidence to defense

Miller said SLED informed him that they’ve been able to extract over one terabyte of data from some of the devices. However, an Android tablet, a Chromebook laptop, a Microsoft Surface tablet and two Apple iPhones remain passcode protected and SLED analysts haven’t been able to access them.

Miller said he told Sellers, “That if his client wanted to provide passcodes for the iPhones and Surface tablet, then that would speed things up.”

“I don’t expect him to provide the passcodes, but I asked for them,” Miller said.

Miller said he can’t provide any evidence if SLED hasn’t given it to him yet.

Sellers argued that both attorneys agreed to a 30-day deadline for the state to provide evidence in the case during an April 5 hearing.

Miller said he agreed to the deadline based on an email from SLED indicating that the electronic evidence would be available in about 30 days.