Kinard trial July 12; attorney may seek to move ex-official's case out of Bamberg

A trial date for former Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard is set for July 12.

Kinard is facing charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.

In Jasper County, he’s facing charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman set the trial date for the Bamberg County charges at the request of Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, who asked the court for a speedy trial.

A virtual hearing on the matter took place on Monday.

Sellers said he’s likely to file a motion for a change of venue due to concerns about selecting an impartial jury in Bamberg County because of Kinard’s longtime status as an elected official.

Sellers also told the court that Kinard went “through many periods of public discourse and having that back-and-forth feedback, some of which was steeped in animus.”