Kinard’s bond revoked; judge says ex-Bamberg County official ‘danger to the community’

Kerry Trent Kinard will stay behind bars until his trial after a judge revoked his bond, finding that the former Bamberg County Councilman is a “danger to the community.”
“Mr. Kinard apparently doesn’t believe that the court has any authority or that he is duty-bound to the court order. I find that he is a danger to the community, based on his conduct,” Circuit Judge Clifton Newman said during a Tuesday hearing.
Kinard had been released on $75,000 bond. He allegedly violated court-ordered restrictions by not living where the court ordered him to live and by attempting to buy a firearm.
Kinard is facing the following charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
The mother of the two alleged victims in the Bamberg County cases spoke at Tuesday’s bond hearing.
“He can be violent and very dangerous,” she told the court.
“This man was not buying a gun without a purpose,” she said. “If you buy a gun, you have a plan to shoot it.”
“I can say with confidence that the attempt to make a gun purchase was made with an evil intent,” she added.
Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, noted that concerning comments were posted on social media after Kinard posted bail in October.
Sellers said one person wrote, “Somebody will kill Trent if he’s not careful” and another person wrote, “Kinard will get his pay one day.”
Sellers said he’s told federal authorities about those comments.
In early December, Kinard allegedly provided false information when he attempted to purchase a firearm from a Columbia-area store. He’s facing federal gun charges in the matter.
Sellers has said Kinard was “stupid” for attempting to purchase a firearm.
During Tuesday’s hearing, 2nd Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller claimed that Kinard was not staying at his brother’s Lexington home as required by the court.
“Mr. Kinard has never once stayed at his brother’s residence where he is specifically required to reside by the order of the court,” Miller argued.
“Not one day. Not once,” he said.
“In fact, out of the 39 days that he was on bond from Oct. 27 until his re-arrest on Dec. 4, he visited his brother’s house 27 times on 14 separate days,” Miller said.
“From the time he was released from the Bamberg County jail on Oct. 27, the first time he visited his brother’s home was two days, 22 hours, 16 minutes and 20 seconds later. It took him about three days to get from Bamberg County to his brother’s home for the first time,” Miller said, looking over pages of Kinard’s GPS monitoring records.
Miller alleged that Kinard went to a Lexington-area hotel owned by his family the night he was released from the Bamberg County jail.
Newman said, “A court order is not a suggestion, it’s something that must be complied with. There are no wiggle rooms when it comes to an order of the court.”
“A court order must be enforced. Mr. Kinard is in direct willful violation of this court’s bond,” he said.
“This falls under the category of you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink,” he added.
Sellers told the court that Kinard adhered to other conditions of his bond before being arrested on Dec. 4.
Kinard, until then, maintained his mental health treatment at the Augusta VA Hospital and made no attempts to contact the alleged victims or their families in the cases, Sellers said.
In other business Tuesday, Newman granted Sellers’ request for a speedy trial. He noted that the S.C. Supreme Court has temporarily prohibited in-person trials and hearings due to concerns about COVID-19.
In addition, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division has not yet handed over evidence in the case, according to Miller.
Kinard, 49, is also charged in Jasper County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.
Kinard’s attorney has said he is innocent of the Bamberg and Jasper County charges.
Kinard is currently housed at the Clarendon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing for his federal firearm charges.
Even if a federal judge grants bond for Kinard, he’ll be taken to the Bamberg County Detention Center, according to Miller.
Kinard faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted on the most severe charges.
