Kinard’s bond revoked; judge says ex-Bamberg County official ‘danger to the community’

“From the time he was released from the Bamberg County jail on Oct. 27, the first time he visited his brother’s home was two days, 22 hours, 16 minutes and 20 seconds later. It took him about three days to get from Bamberg County to his brother’s home for the first time,” Miller said, looking over pages of Kinard’s GPS monitoring records.

Miller alleged that Kinard went to a Lexington-area hotel owned by his family the night he was released from the Bamberg County jail.

Newman said, “A court order is not a suggestion, it’s something that must be complied with. There are no wiggle rooms when it comes to an order of the court.”

“A court order must be enforced. Mr. Kinard is in direct willful violation of this court’s bond,” he said.

“This falls under the category of you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make him drink,” he added.

Sellers told the court that Kinard adhered to other conditions of his bond before being arrested on Dec. 4.

Kinard, until then, maintained his mental health treatment at the Augusta VA Hospital and made no attempts to contact the alleged victims or their families in the cases, Sellers said.