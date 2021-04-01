Kinard guilty of fed. charge; ex-Bamberg County councilman lied on gun application

Former Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge of lying on a document in an effort to purchase a firearm.

He faced two counts of the charge. Prosecutors dismissed one of those charges as part of his plea agreement.

The 49-year-old entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis. He remains in custody.

Jury selection in the case had been scheduled for April 7, according to court documents.

Kinard was out on bond on state charges on Dec. 3 when he attempted to purchase a 9mm Taurus G3 pistol at a Columbia store.

Kinard completed the required application, which asked, in part, “Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year…?”

Federal prosecutors said Kinard falsely answered, “No.”

The application also asked, “Are you subject to a court order … restraining you from harassing, stalking or threatening your child or an intimate partner or child of such partner?”

Federal prosecutors say Kinard also falsely answered “no” to that question.