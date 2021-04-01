Kinard guilty of fed. charge; ex-Bamberg County councilman lied on gun application

Former Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge of lying on a document in an effort to purchase a firearm.
He faced two counts of the charge. Prosecutors dismissed one of those charges as part of his plea agreement.
The 49-year-old entered the guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis. He remains in custody.
Jury selection in the case had been scheduled for April 7, according to court documents.
Kinard was out on bond on state charges on Dec. 3 when he attempted to purchase a 9mm Taurus G3 pistol at a Columbia store.
Kinard completed the required application, which asked, in part, “Are you under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year…?”
Federal prosecutors said Kinard falsely answered, “No.”
The application also asked, “Are you subject to a court order … restraining you from harassing, stalking or threatening your child or an intimate partner or child of such partner?”
Federal prosecutors say Kinard also falsely answered “no” to that question.
His attorney, Bakari Sellers, has said the federal case “is clearly an abuse of discretion. These cases are rarely if ever filed.”
Sellers has also said that his client was “stupid” for attempting to make the purchase.
The attorney couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday.
Lewis will sentence Kinard at a later date. Kinard is facing up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a three-year term of supervised release upon the completion of a prison term.
In the meantime, Kinard’s state charges remain pending.
Kinard is facing the following charges in Bamberg County: first-degree assault and battery, second-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 16, committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under age 16 and two counts each of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
Kinard is also charged in Jasper County with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and committing lewd acts upon a child under 16.
His attorney said Kinard is innocent in the Jasper and Bamberg County charges.
Kinard faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted on the most severe charges.
