Kinard gets 18 months in prison for lying on gun application

Former Bamberg County councilman Kerry Trent Kinard was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on Wednesday afternoon.

He must also serve three years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

“If I could give you more, I probably would,” U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis said Wednesday. Kinard’s sentencing hearing was held at the Matthew J. Perry Federal Courthouse in Columbia.

Kinard pleaded guilty on April 1 to lying on an application in an attempt to purchase a 9 mm Taurus Model G3 pistol and ammunition from Sportsmans Warehouse in Columbia.

Kinard attempted to buy the gun on Dec. 2, 2020, according to federal court documents.

Kinard faced a maximum sentence of 10 years on the charge.

Acting U.S. Attorney M. Rhett DeHart asked the court to sentence Kinard to 18 months in prison, followed by a term of supervised release at the court’s discretion.

DeHart noted Kinard has been in custody for more than 10 months, according to the government’s sentencing memorandum filed on Tuesday.

Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, asked the court to sentence him below the advisory guideline of 12 to 18 months.