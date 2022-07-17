Killer’s nephew sentenced as accessory

The nephew of a Calhoun County killer has been sentenced for his role in the Sept. 13, 2020, shooting death and robbery of Jason Adam Geiger.

Logan Robert Givens, 20, of 137 Dry Swamp Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact to a felony during a recent term of court.

He was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to a felony – due to Geiger’s shooting death and armed robbery.

As part of Givens’ plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the other charge.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Givens under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, provided that after he serves 90 days, the remainder of the sentence is three years of probation.

Dickson credited Givens for the time he’s already served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

In mid-May, Jason Harris Peele, 35, of 937 Hydrick Road, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of the 45-year-old Swansea man. He was originally charged with murder.

Peele also entered an Alford plea on the charge of armed robbery. An Alford Plea allows a suspect to agree that a jury would likely find him guilty, but without actually admitting guilt.

Dickson sentenced Peele to 27 years in prison on both charges. Peele will serve the terms at the same time.

Peele was given credit for having already served 608 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Peele, of 937 Hydrick Road, killed the 45-year-old Swansea man on Sept. 13, 2020.

As part of Peele’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-offense distribution of methamphetamine.

First Circuit Deputy Solicitor Tommy Scott said Peele and Geiger knew each other through the buying and selling of narcotic drugs.

Warrants allege Givens was waiting in a vehicle when Peele went into Geiger’s workshop.

Givens heard several gunshots, warrants claim. Peele returned to the vehicle, saying “Go! Go! Go!”

Givens allegedly accepted $100 for transporting Peele and helping him burn his clothes.

When deputies took Peele into custody, they found $341 hidden in a sock.

At the time of Peele’s arrest, Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers said, “It appears that this whole situation began with an apparent dispute over money.”

Peele’s attorney, public defender Breen Stevens, filed an appeal following Dickson’s sentencing.

However, on July 11, the S.C. Court of Appeals dismissed the request, saying Peele’s attorney failed to provide a sufficient explanation.

In other guilty pleas:

Joe Swearingen, 51, of 218 Ashewood St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Swearingen to one day in prison and credited him for time served.

Johnny Lee Sweat, 28, of 2925 Surrey Race Road, Springfield, pleaded guilty to unlawful conduct toward a child.

He originally faced two counts of the charge, but prosecutors dismissed the other one as part of Sweat’s plea agreement.

Dennis sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He also ordered Sweat to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Mike Lorenzo Walker, 41, of 78 Clover Lane, Blackville, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and criminal conspiracy.

Dennis sentenced him to prison for eight years, suspended to three years instead.

He also ordered Walker to pay restitution, work 60 hours of public service employment, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete any counseling deemed necessary.

Michael Unique Washington, 20, of 951 Blewer Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Dennis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Washington to work 90 hours of public service employment, obtain his GED, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and not to shorten his probation term.

He credited Washington for having already spent one day at the OCDC.