Killer’s brother gets 6 years

A killer’s brother received a six-year sentence after pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder.

Jay’Lyn Devanere Jawaun Jones, 21, was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act by Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran Jr. during a recent term at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Jay’Lyn Jones’ brother, Lindy Jones, pleaded guilty to the Aug. 2, 2019 murder of 18-year-old Willie Antoine Fields back on July 14.

The Jones brothers disposed of Fields’ body after Lindy Jones shot and killed him.

At the time of Fields’ murder, Lindy Jones was 19 and Jay’Lyn Jones was 18.

Warrants accuse Lindy Jones of shooting Fields in the head and three times in the back.

Lindy Jones is serving a 35-year term in prison.

In other recent pleas:

* Christopher Jaylen Grice, 21, of 131 Rumph Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Circuit Judge Thomas L. Hughston sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

Hughston credited him for having already served two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Grice is required to forfeit his firearm.

He’s also required to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling.

* Courtney Ambrose Hall, 27, of 1120 Wolfe Trail Apt. 297, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

She was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence instead.

Hughston sentenced her to 30 days at the OCDC, suspended to one day.

He credited Hall for time served.

* Leon Edward Hudson Jr., 50, of 123 Marshside Drive, Summerville, pleaded guilty to second-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Hughston sentenced him to prison for 173 days and credited him for having already served that time at the OCDC.

* Ger’shon Ty’Quawn Robinson, 22, of 121 Otto Street, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

He was originally charged with first-degree domestic violence, but pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence instead.

Hughston sentenced him to one year under the Youthful Offender Act, suspended to two years of probation.

He credited Robinson for one day of time served at the OCDC.

* Amanda B. Severence, 43, of 534 Whitman Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Hughston sentenced her to two years in prison, suspended to 114 days.

He credited her for having already served 114 days at the OCDC.

* Derek Garod Shaw, 38, of 126 Elephant Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence, second or subsequent offense failure to stop for blue lights and second-degree domestic violence.

Hughston sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years.

Hughston credited him for 140 days at the OCDC.

Prosecutors dismissed Shaw’s charges of stalking and child endangerment.

* Jonathan Starks, 40, of 1134 Marlboro Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams.

He was originally charged with trafficking in 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams, but pleaded guilty to trafficking in 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams instead.

Hughston sentenced him to three years in prison and credited him for having already served one day.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense distribution of cocaine base.