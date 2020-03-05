Kidnap suspect faces rape charge; Orangeburg man served prison time for assault

An ex-convict accused of kidnapping a couple and shooting the man has now been charged with raping the woman.
Quintin Codann Byrd, 33, of 348 Gladden Street, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
All of the charges stem from a Friday ordeal that began around 1 p.m., according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The woman told law enforcement she was sleeping at a Muna Avenue residence when she heard the sound of arguing.
She realized her boyfriend was involved in an argument with a male subject.
At some point, the subject allegedly pulled out a weapon, ordering the man and woman to get dressed before he forced them into a vehicle.
They were taken to a remote location near Branchville, where someone ordered the boyfriend out of the vehicle.
The boyfriend refused to walk into the nearby woods as instructed. A struggle ensued and the boyfriend was shot.
The boyfriend ran into the woods while the subject allegedly fired at him.
The 29-year-old boyfriend ended up spending the night in the woods off of Hudson Road, near South River Road, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for injuries, which included a gunshot wound to his hand.
Once Byrd returned to the vehicle where the woman remained, he allegedly said to her, “You gonna be my property now,” according to an ODPS incident report.
Eventually, they arrived at the Town Terrace Inn where Byrd allegedly had two handguns inside of the room.
The woman told police that Byrd told her he wanted to have sex with her, but she told him “no” and “please let me leave,” the report said.
Byrd allegedly told her that he wasn’t going to hurt her, the report states.
She alleged Byrd went into the bathroom and then returned a moment later and raped her.
Byrd allegedly then gave her $5 and told her she could go to Hardee’s if she promised to return, the report states.
Once there, she called for a family member to get her and she soon spoke with police.
She also went to RMC.
If convicted on the recent charges, Byrd faces up to 30 years in prison.
Byrd appeared in Orangeburg Municipal Court on Thursday morning where Associate Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger set his bond at $35,000 on the weapons charges but would not set bond on the rape charge.
The sheriff’s office previously charged the Orangeburg man with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
He appeared in an Orangeburg County bond court on Wednesday on the sheriff’s office charges. A judge denied bond on those charges.
Byrd has prior convictions, including a first-degree assault and battery charge. He pleaded guilty to that charge on Jan. 15, 2014.
A judge sentenced him to eight years in prison, suspended to one year plus five years of probation.
In May 2019, Byrd pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine and third-degree assault and battery.
