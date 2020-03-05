Kidnap suspect faces rape charge; Orangeburg man served prison time for assault

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for injuries, which included a gunshot wound to his hand.

Once Byrd returned to the vehicle where the woman remained, he allegedly said to her, “You gonna be my property now,” according to an ODPS incident report.

Eventually, they arrived at the Town Terrace Inn where Byrd allegedly had two handguns inside of the room.

The woman told police that Byrd told her he wanted to have sex with her, but she told him “no” and “please let me leave,” the report said.

Byrd allegedly told her that he wasn’t going to hurt her, the report states.

She alleged Byrd went into the bathroom and then returned a moment later and raped her.

Byrd allegedly then gave her $5 and told her she could go to Hardee’s if she promised to return, the report states.

Once there, she called for a family member to get her and she soon spoke with police.

She also went to RMC.

If convicted on the recent charges, Byrd faces up to 30 years in prison.