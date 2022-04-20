Juvenile robbed of phone at gunpoint near Holly Hill

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A juvenile was robbed of a cellphone at gunpoint on Jackson Belt Road on Tuesday around 7 p.m., according to an incident report.

Jackson Belt Road is about six miles west of Holly Hill, off of U.S. Highway 176.

The juvenile was standing at the edge of his family’s driveway around 7 p.m. when a red car pulled up.

He told deputies that one of the four males in the car got out, pointed a revolver at him and demanded he give up his cellphone, before the males fled the scene. The alleged gunman was also wearing a gray ski mask.

The Holly Hill Police Department also responded to the call and pursued the car in question.

The brief pursuit ended on Curve Inn Road, where the occupants of the car attempted to run from the scene.

The Holly Hill police chief detained one of the occupants.

A resident was able to detain another occupant near the woodline.

The sheriff’s office K-9 units responded to assist in finding the two remaining males, who’d gone into the woods.

The S.C. Highway Patrol also assisted with the incident.

In other reports:

Two men pulled up in the yard of a Cannon Bridge Road home in Cordova and opened fired, according to the man who lives in the home.

The incident happened on Tuesday just after 12:15 p.m.

The man wasn’t physically injured.

He reported that an early 2000s model Ford Taurus pulled up in his yard and two men, with face coverings, exited it with guns in their hands.

When the man heard shots fired, he got on the floor, the report states.

Two bullets penetrated the mobile home and lodged in a bedroom.

The case remains under investigation.

A woman claimed two men forced her to drive a truck and then watch them engage with each other multiple times sexually on Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Eutawville.

She reported the situation to deputies that night.

She claimed that she and her boyfriend had an argument and that he put her out on Miracle Drive.

While she was walking, two men pulled up in a truck and offered to give her a ride home.

The men told her they knew her roommate and that they were going to do some work at the home anyway.

She said the men seemed to be taking her home, but took a detour.

They told her that they had to make a few stops before they could get her home.

She said the men decided to stop at three residences. Each time, one of the men would get out of the truck and go inside the residence while the other man stayed in the truck with her.

Between residences, they allegedly forced the woman to drive and then pull over so the two men could engage with one another physically.

She told deputies she tried to escape, but they grabbed her throat and chest area and wouldn’t let her leave the truck.

She decided that she wouldn’t be physically intimidated by the men any longer, she said, so she drove recklessly to her home and got out of the truck.

She said the men fled in the truck.

Someone stole a 2021 E-Z-GO Express L6 golf cart from a Shortleaf Road residence in Neeses.

The owner reported the theft on Tuesday.

The golf cart is valued at $14,425.80.

