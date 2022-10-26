Juvenile finds unknown subject in bathroom early Thursday morning

An Orangeburg woman dialed 911 after her juvenile daughter informed her there was an unknown black male subject in the bathroom of the Maedrine Street residence.

The woman made the call to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The victim said she got up to use the bathroom and that when she entered the bathroom she noticed the male subject sitting on the bathroom sink, according to the report.

Before the victim could leave, the subject closed the door and told the victim, "If you scream I will hit you."

The subject then released the door allowing the victim to leave.

The victim then went back to the bathroom with a bottle of bleach with the intention to douse the subject with the bleach when the subject spat in her face and exited out of the bathroom window and fled on foot, the report said.

The subject was described as wearing a black and yellow shirt, black pants, yellow and white Jordan shoes. The subject was also described as having a braided hairstyle, tattoos on both arms, neck and above the left eyebrow. The subject also is said to have had scratches on both sides of his neck and face.

The incident is under investigation.

In another report, a Santee resident stole an estimated $378 of water from the town of Santee after illegally hooking his residence back up to the town's water after it was disconnected for non-payment.

The town disconnected the water to the residence in July for non-payment but the subject hooked the water back up illegally, according to the OCSO report.

The meter to the residence was removed in August and the subject had once again hooked up the water.

It is estimated the subject stole on average about $189 of water on average the last two months.

The town of Santee expressed a desire to press charges against the subject.

The case will be presented to a judge for warrants, according to the incident report.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Rowesville woman was arrested and charged with larceny Tuesday stemming from an August incident where she stole several items from the Salvation Army thrift store on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

Jeannette Deanna Brown, 50, on August 14 and on August 18 of this year went behind the Salvation Army store and placed a number of items from the store into her 2012 Ford Fusion, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrant.

The woman stole the items that were donated to the business for resale to help individuals in need.

The woman stole a number of items including clothes, shoes and boxes of other items, according to and ODPS incident report.

The value of the items stolen was about $400.