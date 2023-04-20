Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a juvenile has been taken into custody charged with a fatal April 3 shooting.

“This is a kid who should be in school with classmates,” the sheriff said. “But he’s out there shooting at people, killing people, and there is absolutely no reason a 15 year old should have gotten to this point.”

Ravenell said the 15-year-old male is charged with murder in the shooting death of a 41-year-old Florida woman.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to Roosevelt Gardens around 8:20 p.m. where they were directed to a vehicle in the roadway occupied by the victim.

Witnesses and friends said the woman was part of a group assisting another acquaintance move out of her apartment.

The 15-year-old male is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice after having appeared for a family court hearing.

Ravenell said the subject was taken into custody on Monday.

“It seems that as time goes on, our shooters are younger and younger,” he said. “This has absolutely got to stop.”

Sheriff Ravenell said the investigation into the fatal early April shooting is ongoing.