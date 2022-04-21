Jury: St. George man committed murder for prom cash

A St. George man has been convicted of murdering a man he was trying to rob, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

A Dorchester County jury found Ivington Allen, 43, guilty on Wednesday of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and attempted armed robbery. Allen also goes by the name A-1.

Circuit Judge Maite Murphy sentenced Allen to life in prison for the murder of James “Torrell” Williams of Harleyville. Additionally, Allen was sentenced to 20 years for attempted armed robbery.

In the early morning hours of April 21, 2018, Allen knocked on the door of Williams’ home.

When the victim answered, Allen demanded money. The solicitor’s office says Allen wanted money for his daughter’s prom.

Williams refused and Allen went to his car and retrieved a gun.

Allen returned and attempted to rob Williams at gunpoint. A struggle over the gun ensued and Allen shot Williams once in the stomach.

Williams’ 13-year-old son was asleep on the couch by the front door during the incident and awoke to the sound of the gunshot. Williams died of the injury 10 days later while in hospice care.

Prior to his death, Williams repeatedly told law enforcement and his family members that “A-1 shot me.”

Williams said when “A-1” pointed the gun to his head, he thought, “Lord don’t let this man kill me in front of my son.” So, he chose to fight.

After the shooting, Allen fled the scene.

Nine months later, on Jan. 30, 2019, Allen was arrested after a traffic stop in Union County.

During the stop, Allen allegedly gave law enforcement a fake ID. He’s accused of possessing a handgun and about 35 grams of MDMA (ecstasy). Those charges remain pending in Union County.

As he was awaiting trial, Allen was released on a $150,000 bond and placed on electronic monitoring and house arrest.

The solicitor’s office moved to revoke Allen’s bond after receiving information he had been repeatedly violating the terms of his house arrest over several months.

This information was provided by sources other than the bonding company responsible for monitoring Allen’s whereabouts, according to the solicitor’s office.

Pascoe says he’s investigating the circumstances surrounding why these violations were not relayed to the 1st Circuit by the bonding company.

Upon hearing the bond motion, Murphy revoked Allen’s bond.

Allen has a history of violent crime. In 1999, Allen was convicted of carjacking, strong-arm robbery, possession of a weapon during a commission of violent crime and grand larceny.

In 2002, he was convicted of attempted armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights and assault and battery with intent to kill.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Litigation Counsel David Osborne with Assistant Solicitor John Rivers as second chair.

Pascoe thanked Detective Sergeant Chaz Easterlin and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Clerk of Court for their roles in the trial.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0