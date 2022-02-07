Jury picked in deaths of 4; three suspects going to trial; fourth may be witness

After almost seven years, three men accused of killing two adults and two teens are about to go to trial.

Six men and six women were selected as jurors for the case at the Orangeburg County Courthouse on Monday. There are four alternate jurors: three women and one man.

The jury is expected to hear opening arguments on Wednesday.

On July 15, 2015, four people were shot and killed at a Holly Hill home. They were Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28, and Jerome Butler, 50.

Also, 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson was injured at the 7050 Old State Road residence.

Each victim had a gunshot wound to the head.

Four Eutawville men are accused of four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder: Antley Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, Robert Lee “Pockets” Bailey, Luther Joseph Smith and Derrick Warren Coleman.

Scott, Bailey and Smith are being tried together.

During the jury selection process on Monday, Circuit Judge Ed Dickson listed Coleman as a potential witness who may testify during the trial.

Also included the list of dozens of potential witnesses is Nelson, the lone survivor. Nelson is now a teenager.

On that steamy July 15 morning, someone discovered Butler’s body beside a BMW in the driveway of the Old State Road home.

Officers found Hutto’s body in one of the bedrooms.

In another room, they found the bodies of Sanders and Perry, who were half-sisters.

They found Nelson, a half-brother to Sanders and Perry, in the home with a gunshot wound to his head.

A medevac helicopter flew Nelson to the Medical University of South Carolina. He survived after undergoing extensive medical treatment.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said early in the investigation that the motive was robbery involving illegal drugs.

On Sept. 29, 2016, Ravenell announced that Bailey, Coleman and Scott were in custody and facing four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

U.S. Marshals took Coleman and Scott into custody in Foley, Alabama. Ravenell said the pair had been living in that area for about two weeks prior to their arrests.

Three months later, Ravenell announced Smith was in custody and facing the same charges.

Prosecuting the case is Assistant 1st Circuit Solicitor David Osborne with Assistant Solicitor Chelsea Glover.

Smith is represented by Aimee Zmroczek and Richard Lackey, Scott is represented by Ola Johnson and Bailey is represented by 1st Circuit Public Defender Mark Leiendecker and Assistant Public Defender Ash Chisholm.

Attorneys are scheduled for pre-trial hearings on Tuesday.

Dickson said the trial may last two weeks.

