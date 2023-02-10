A Dorchester County jury wasted no time in convicting a 60-year-old man in the brutal stabbing murder of his wife, 54-year-old Lynda Kay Shuler Argoe.

Anthony Argoe’s trial ended on Thursday and a jury deliberated for 40 minutes before finding him guilty, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Argoe to life in prison.

Lynda Shuler Argoe was a native of Holly Hill. The couple lived at in the Westbury Mews Apartment Complex on Trolley Road in Summerville.

Lynda Shuler Argoe’s body was discovered on the evening of June 14, 2019.

Her daughter had been trying to reach her.

The daughter called Summerville police at 9:18 p.m., asking them to check on her mother. She told dispatchers she believed Anthony Argoe may have been abusing her mother, according to an incident report.

Summerville police attempted to reach Lynda Shuler Argoe, but weren’t successful.

Her daughter called a second time. That’s when officers forced their way into the apartment.

The officers found Lynda Shuler Argoe’s lifeless body propped up against a couch.

She had a 19-inch knife embedded in her neck.

She’d been stabbed 14 separate times, with wounds to her arms, chest, stomach and face before the fatal blow to her neck, according to the solicitor’s office.

Investigators found Lynda Shuler Argoe’s dog, Braly, unharmed in a bedroom and gave the dog to family members who gathered at the scene, according to the police report.

A bystander saw Anthony Argoe passed out in the parking lot of 1425 Old Trolley Road, near the apartment complex where the couple lived.

He was transported to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

There, his blood alcohol level was 156 mg/DL, according to the solicitor’s office.

Anthony Argoe had minor abrasions to his elbows and knees, but a large amount of blood on his pants, which was “inconsistent with the injuries he sustained,” according to his arrest warrants.

During his trial, witnesses testified about his life prior to when he murdered his wife.

Anthony Argoe stopped going to work, eventually quitting his job, according to the solicitor’s office.

During the day, according to witnesses, he drank alcohol and made frequent visits to a local convenience store to buy lottery tickets.

The couple was eventually evicted from the apartment complex.

Lynda Shuler Argoe made plans to leave her husband on June 15, 2019 and move in with her daughter.

Investigators found her vehicle packed with her belongings, just outside of the apartment where Anthony Argoe killed her.

One witness testified that Anthony Argoe said he was tired of his wife nagging him and “She would never shut up, so he shut her up for good,” according to the solicitor’s office.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Litigation Counsel David Osborne with Assistant Solicitor Mark Hinds as second chair.

Osborne said, “This was an unbelievably brutal and heinous crime. While the whole courtroom was teary-eyed watching Lynda’s daughter testify, Argoe showed zero remorse or sorrow.”

Pascoe said he appreciates Summerville Police Detective Matthew Brooks, the Summerville Police Department, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Dorchester County Clerk of Court for their roles in the investigation and trial.