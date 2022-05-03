Jury indicts Orangeburg man on gun charge

Following a federal grand jury indictment and a contested bond hearing, 38-year-old Marcus Duran Singleton remains in detention on the charge of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The South Carolina District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday.

Singleton has addresses in both Norway and Orangeburg.

During the contested bond hearing, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alleged that Singleton pointed and presented a firearm at employees of Cook-Out on Sept. 4, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

A federal grand jury in Columbia indicted Singleton following an investigation by the ATF, ODPS, the Norway Police Department and the S. C. Law Enforcement Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The ATF, with the assistance of the NPD and SLED, arrested Singleton and he appeared in court upon his request for a bond. After a contested hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paige J. Gossett ordered Singleton detained without bond pending resolution of the federal charge against him.

The charge stems from the following:

According to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report, the incident happened at 2:05 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant located at 725 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The restaurant manager called officers after Singleton allegedly drove past the drive-through speaker and directly to the checkout window where he “became irate and demanding food,” the report states.

Singleton stepped out of his white SUV, presenting a black Taurus G3 handgun while loading the magazine, the manager claimed.

The manager told her employees to go to the back of the business and then she called law enforcement.

As officers searched Singleton, prior to taking him into custody, they allegedly discovered the handgun in his waistband.

Singleton has pending state charges from the alleged incident of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

As a result of the federal charge, Singleton faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a fine of $250,000, and court-ordered supervision to follow any term of imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Assistant United States Attorneys Elle E. Klein and Elliott B. Daniels of the Columbia office are prosecuting the case.

Singleton has additional state charges pending from unrelated incidents:

In August 2017, ODPS charged Singleton with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Police allege Singleton fondled a 15-year-old girl on June 19, 2017. At the time of his arrest on this charge, Singleton was on probation for failure to stop for a blue light.

A grand jury has indicted him on that charge.

Singleton maintains he’s innocent, according to a letter he wrote to U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs on April 11 of this year.

On July 11, 2021, the Norway Police Department charged Singleton with pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and first-degree assault and battery.

A grand jury has indicted him on those charges.

And on July 28, 2021, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Singleton with ill-treatment of animals, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

Singleton has served time in prison for serious crimes in the past.

In June 2005, he pleaded guilty to one count each of distribution of cocaine base and assault and battery with intent to kill.

A circuit judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

He’s also pleaded guilty to the following charges: driving under suspension, driving under the influence, possession of a stolen weapon, third-degree burglary, simple assault and battery and four counts of breaking into motor vehicles.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.