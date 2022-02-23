Jury deliberating in trial of men accused of killing four, injuring 8-year-old

An Orangeburg County jury has started deliberations in the trial of three Eutawville men accused of murdering four people and injuring an 8-year-old boy in the Holly Hill area on July 15, 2015.

Deliberations got underway at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Robert “Pockets” Bailey, Luther Joseph “Joe” Smith, Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott and Derrick Coleman are each facing four counts of murder and one count each of first-degree burglary, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Coleman is not being tried with his co-defendants. He testified in the trial on Thursday.

The men are accused of shooting 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson and killing Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28; and Jerome Butler, 50, at Hutto’s home on July 15, 2015. The home is located at 7050 Old State Road.

