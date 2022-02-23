 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Jury deliberating in trial of men accused of killing four, injuring 8-year-old

  • 0
Holly Hill Homicide Suspects

Four Eutawville men are charged with murder in the Holly Hill slayings: Luther Joseph Smith, 35; Robert Lee “Pockets” Bailey, 37; Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott, 35, and Derrick Warren Coleman, 27. 

An Orangeburg County jury has started deliberations in the trial of three Eutawville men accused of murdering four people and injuring an 8-year-old boy in the Holly Hill area on July 15, 2015.

Deliberations got underway at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Robert “Pockets” Bailey, Luther Joseph “Joe” Smith, Antly Jermaine “Jackie Man” Scott and Derrick Coleman are each facing four counts of murder and one count each of first-degree burglary, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Coleman is not being tried with his co-defendants. He testified in the trial on Thursday.

The men are accused of shooting 8-year-old Dreamzz Nelson and killing Tamara Alexia Perry, 14; Shamekia Tyjuana Sanders, 17; Krystal Hutto, 28; and Jerome Butler, 50, at Hutto’s home on July 15, 2015. The home is located at 7050 Old State Road.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Candela's revolutionary electric hydrofoil boat has successful first voyage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News