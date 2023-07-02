A 38-year-old Denmark man is spending the rest of his life in prison after a Bamberg County jury convicted him of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature earlier this month.

Myron Kareem Singleton, of 214 Fredrick St., also faced charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping.

The jury acquitted him of those charges, 2nd Circuit Deputy Solicitor David Miller said.

Circuit Judge R. Scott Sprouse sentenced Singleton on June 22.

“We’re really proud of the jury. They did the right thing,” Miller said.

Singleton had been accused of beating a 22-year-old woman multiple times with an electrical drop cord and sexually assaulting her numerous times between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, 2022 at a Pecan Street residence in Denmark.

“There wasn’t any physical evidence, other than the wounds on the woman’s body, that we could show the jury,” Miller said.

Miller noted that the case was investigated by the Denmark Police Department and police didn’t obtain search warrants for Singleton’s home so they could look for items the woman claimed Singleton used to assault her.

As a result, Miller said, there was no evidence of a drop cord nor the object the woman claimed Singleton used to sexually assault her.

Singleton’s attorney, public defender Wallis April Alves, argued that her client didn’t assault the woman, Miller said.

Miller said police became involved in the case after the woman’s mother reported her missing on Feb. 5.

The woman’s mother told police she saw her daughter get into Singleton’s car on Feb. 3, but she wasn’t able to get in touch with her after that, Miller said.

On Feb. 4, the woman’s mother went to Singleton’s home and knocked on the door, but no one responded, Miller said.

On Feb. 5, the woman’s mother reported her daughter missing to the Denmark Police Department.

Denmark officers weren’t able to reach Singleton, but they were able to contact his mother.

About an hour later, the missing woman called her mother on the phone, Miller said.

The woman’s mother then saw her badly beaten daughter walking down the road, he added.

The mother took her daughter to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.

It was there that a nurse performed a SANE exam – also referred to as a sex assault examination – on the woman.

A couple of weeks later, police arrested Singleton, Miller said.

At the time of his arrest, Singleton was out on bond for charges stemming from three incidents of alleged armed robbery, home invasion and assault. Miller said accusers in those cases weren’t cooperative with law enforcement. The charges were dropped.

Under South Carolina law, life sentences are without parole. No appeal has been filed in this case.