An Orangeburg County jury acquitted Nicholas Andrew Quijada, formerly of Summer Camp Road, North, on Wednesday, on his charge of pointing and presenting a firearm.

The jury, however, found him guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to 1st Circuit Assistant Solicitor Catherine M. Hunter.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced him to 60 days in jail, but he’s allowed to serve his jail time on weekends only, Quijada said.

Quijada said on Friday that the jury rendered an accurate verdict.

“I agree with it,” he said.

Quijada was accused of exiting his home, firing a shot and then getting in his blue Chevrolet S-10 pickup and driving away just after midnight on July 17.

Quijada told deputies that he did fire the gun, but he was in his yard by himself and no one else was around.