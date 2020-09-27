Judge fined after crashes; Gillens reaches plea agreement on traffic charges

Driving with an unlawful blood alcohol concentration means that a driver has alcohol in his or her system, but their driving may or may not be impaired.

Prior to the Jan. 31 collision, Gillens was involved in one on Sept. 28, 2017 in Charleston County.

Gillens was driving his Cadillac westbound on Interstate 26 in North Charleston when he ran off the road to the left, struck the median wall and then came across the interstate before side-swiping a 2017 Ford and finally ending up in a ditch, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Judd Jones.

In that incident, Gillens initially faced the charges of violating the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Act law and driving with an unlawful alcohol concentration of .08 but less than .10.

The driver of the Ford sued Gillens. The parties settled outside of court around May 20, 2020.

In Gillens’ plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the two charges if he pleaded guilty to driving too fast for conditions and paid a $232 fine, with two points off his driver’s license.

Gillens was first appointed magistrate for Orangeburg County in 1985. He serves as an eastern region magistrate.

Gillens’ attorney, Charlie Williams, declined comment on the cases.

