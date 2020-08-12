Jewelry, shoes stolen from Orangeburg home

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole sneakers and gold jewelry from a Joyce Lane home early Tuesday morning.
A woman reported at 6:15 a.m. that she’d just taken her mother to work about 30 minutes prior.
When she returned, someone had forced their way into the home by removing a window air conditioner unit.
The thief then stole $2,000 in gold jewelry and 10 pairs of Jordan and Nike sneakers.
The value of the stolen items is $4,000.
The burglary taskforce is investigating the case.
