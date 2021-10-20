 Skip to main content
Jewelry, electronics stolen from Cordova home
OCSO badge illustration

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole the following items from a Cordova Road residence in Cordova early Tuesday morning: a 55-inch Roku flatscreen smartTV, a rose gold Patek watch, a 14-karat gold fake Rolex with diamonds, a Microsoft Xbox One, a 36-inch flatscreen television, a rose gold tennis necklace, a rose gold pendant, a white gold tennis necklace, a white gold tennis necklace with pendant, a white gold spinning chain, a 14-karat gold Buddha pendant, a white gold “MBJ” pendant, a 14-karat gold Cuban links bracelet and two each of white gold Cuban links necklaces, gold rope chain necklaces and white gold Butta bracelets.

The value of the stolen items is $4,475.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

