Jewelry, electronics stolen from Cordova home

Someone stole the following items from a Cordova Road residence in Cordova early Tuesday morning: a 55-inch Roku flatscreen smartTV, a rose gold Patek watch, a 14-karat gold fake Rolex with diamonds, a Microsoft Xbox One, a 36-inch flatscreen television, a rose gold tennis necklace, a rose gold pendant, a white gold tennis necklace, a white gold tennis necklace with pendant, a white gold spinning chain, a 14-karat gold Buddha pendant, a white gold “MBJ” pendant, a 14-karat gold Cuban links bracelet and two each of white gold Cuban links necklaces, gold rope chain necklaces and white gold Butta bracelets.
The value of the stolen items is $4,475.
