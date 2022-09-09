 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investigation: Bowman woman didn’t cause crash

SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

A Bowman woman did not cause a fatal crash on July 30, according to a report released on Thursday by the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The collision occurred at 1:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 178 near Holstein Road, about one mile from Bowman, S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt reported hours after the head-on crash.

A Moncks Corner man and 25-year-old Courneshia Ann Marie McClorin, of Bowman, died in the crash.

Bolt initially reported that the 2020 Toyota Corolla, driven by McClorin, crossed the center line and struck the Moncks Corner man’s 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The SCHP report released on Thursday reflects the results of the crash investigation.

The report says the Moncks Corner man contributed to the accident. McClorin did not contribute to the accident, according to the report.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

