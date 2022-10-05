Inmate accused of escaping from hospital; Orangeburg woman previously escaped in 2019

A female inmate is accused of escaping from the Regional Medical Center for a second time.

Angela Roberta Nivens, 26, of 194 Redd Road, Orangeburg is facing one count of escape stemming from an incident that occurred on Friday. She previously escaped in 2019.

Nivens was being held on bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center when she complained of stomach pains and was taken to RMC, according to a warrant.

A corrections officer was talking on the phone with her supervisor when Nivens allegedly “jumped out of her wheelchair and started running” at 11:14 p.m., an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

The corrections officer ran after Nivens, but couldn’t catch up with her.

Deputies set up a perimeter and patrolled the area.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s office bloodhound Mustang was sent on her first official track and found Nivens in a cotton field down Cook Road, sheriff’s office media director Richard Walker said.

Nivens was being held at the jail on charges of first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Her charges stem from a Sept. 22 incident at the Exxon station located at 3995 North Road.

The owner of a 1995 blue Chevrolet Suburban parked at a gas pump and went in the service station to pay for his fuel purchase.

When he exited the store, his Suburban was no longer there.

A little later, a North police officer noticed a Suburban matching the vehicle’s description on AZ Road. A deputy pursued the SUV down AZ Road and then onto New Wolfe Road.

The SUV ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then began to skid and rolled over twice.

An incident report states Nivens was ejected from the SUV.

First responders from the Wolfton Fire Department and Orangeburg County EMS responded. Medics took her to Prisma Health Richland to get checked out.

She was released from the hospital the next day and then transported to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

It’s not the first time Nivens has been accused of escape.

She was taken into custody on April 5, 2019, after she burglarized a vacant home in Cordova.

A deputy transported her to RMC to get checked out before taking her to jail.

She escaped from the hospital and wasn’t found until she knocked on the door of a home dressed in nothing but a black trash bag and a shirt.

The homeowner then called a neighbor: an OCSO deputy.

Nivens pleaded guilty to escape, petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less and first-offense third-degree burglary on April 3, 2020.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed five years, giving her credit for time served and suspending the sentence to 18 months of probation.

If Nivens is convicted on her most recent charges, she faces up to 15 years in prison.