Investigators are seeking information in a 2022 shooting that left a 36-year-old Orangeburg man dead, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“If you have anything that might possibly help, please give us a call,” Ravenell said.

“You may not think it’s important or too remote, but it may be the piece we need to finish this,” he said.

On Oct. 15, 2022, investigators were called to the Orangeburg hospital after staff there reported a gunshot wound victim.

Investigators viewed security footage from the hospital, which showed the victim being dropped off by another male, who was identified and questioned shortly after.

While the investigation into the shooting was getting started, hospital staff informed investigators that Orangeburg resident Michael Frasier had died.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.