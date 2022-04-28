 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Info. sought in Orangeburg shooting death

  • 0
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 36-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday morning in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are asking for the public to help by providing information in the shooting

A motorist called 911 after he saw what he thought was a child on Broughton Street just after 6:40 a.m.

The motorist turned around and discovered it was a man who was lying in a pool of blood.

Officers arrived moments later and determined he had a pulse.

They found a 9 mm Taurus handgun near the man. The gun contained ammunition.

Neighbors reported hearing more than one gunshot at the same time.

One neighbor saw what looked like a Ford Mustang going fast down Carolina Avenue toward Edisto Memorial Gardens at the same time the shots rang out.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

People are also reading…

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the man who was shot.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-533-5907 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Anthony Fauci clarifies U.S. ‘out of pandemic phase’ comment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News