Info. sought in Orangeburg shooting death

A 36-year-old was shot and killed on Thursday morning in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators are asking for the public to help by providing information in the shooting

A motorist called 911 after he saw what he thought was a child on Broughton Street just after 6:40 a.m.

The motorist turned around and discovered it was a man who was lying in a pool of blood.

Officers arrived moments later and determined he had a pulse.

They found a 9 mm Taurus handgun near the man. The gun contained ammunition.

Neighbors reported hearing more than one gunshot at the same time.

One neighbor saw what looked like a Ford Mustang going fast down Carolina Avenue toward Edisto Memorial Gardens at the same time the shots rang out.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the man who was shot.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-533-5907 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

