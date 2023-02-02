A 26-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of stealing a tractor and trailer while a 7-month-old rode along, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report and warrants.

Mariah Dawn Baughman, of 7051 North Road, is the second person charged in the incident. James Robert Canaday, 35, of Fiddle Lane, Neeses, has also been charged.

The incident began Monday when a Santee woman reported seeing both Baughman and Canaday allegedly stealing a John Deere tractor and its trailer from her Sailfish Court backyard.

The woman followed the SUV, which was toting the trailer and tractor, while calling law enforcement, the report said.

Calhoun County deputies pursued the SUV, which eventually crashed on Till Road.

Deputies claim Canaday’s 7-month-old child was also in the SUV.

Baughman is facing charges of unlawfully placing a child at risk, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and grand larceny valued more than $10,000.

Canaday is facing the following charges by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: unlawfully placing a child at risk, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and grand larceny valued more than $10,000.

Canady is facing the following charges in Calhoun County: second or subsequent failure to stop for blue lights, unlawfully placing a child at risk, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute “ice”/methamphetamine, first-offense unlawful exposure of methamphetamine to a child and habitual traffic offender driving under suspension.

Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Baughman’s bond at $25,000. As of Thursday afternoon, Baughman had not yet posted bond.

On Tuesday, Calhoun County Magistrate Joseph Teague set Canaday’s bond at $1,250,000.

Dash set Canaday’s bond at $25,000 on the Orangeburg County charges.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2012 silver Chevrolet Impala from a Pampus Drive home in Orangeburg around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

A man told deputies he was on the couch in his home when he heard someone drive off in his car.

The Impala is valued at $10,000.