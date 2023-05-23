The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the people who stole a large industrial screen box in Gaston on Saturday,

The theft took place at B&T Sand Company, located at 110 Access Road.

The suspects appear to be two adult white males. The theft was captured on surveillance video.

The sheriff’s office believes the men are the same ones who unsuccessfully tried to take items from the site three days before.

In both incidents, the men removed a gate from its hinges at a rear entrance located on Pine Plow Road, on the Lexington County side.

The gate was then replaced as though it’d never been removed, according to an incident report.

The business owner believes the men attempted to steal scrap metal the first time they broke in. When they returned, they took the industrial screen box, the report said.

The screen box is valued at $20,000.

If anyone has information about the theft or the suspects, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-874-2741 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. People providing tips do not have to give their names.