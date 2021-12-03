 Skip to main content
Identification sought after Cameron vehicle theft

Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the person in this picture, which was taken from security video. Find the video online at TheTandD.com.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers and investigators are trying to identify a person seen in a surveillance video.

Officials believe the person may be able to help with the investigation into the theft of a blue Chevrolet Silverado on Nov. 27.

The vehicle was stolen from Cameron Motor Company, located at 8055 Old State Road in Cameron.

On the same night, someone attempted to steal a Toyota Tundra from the business’s holding lot, located on Nighthawk Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

The effort failed because the Tundra had mechanical issues.

If anyone has information about the theft, attempted theft or the identification of the person in the surveillance video, they are asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741. Callers don’t have to give their names.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

