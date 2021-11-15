ICYMI: S.C. seeks death for Stokes; contract killer’s case moving through courts

If the Supreme Court allows the appeals court ruling to stand, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office is allowed to hold another sentencing hearing for Stokes by Oct. 22, 2022. If the state doesn’t hold a sentencing hearing by Oct. 22, 2022, Stokes will continue serving a life sentence.

Stokes, now 54, raped, tortured and murdered Connie Lee Snipes, 21, of Bamberg, on May 22, 1998 in Branchville.

According to U.S. Court documents, Patti Syphrett, then 42, hired Stokes to kill Snipes, who was her daughter-in-law, for $2,000.

At 9:30 p.m., Syphrett and Snipes picked up Stokes at a pawn shop.

The three then went to Branchville and picked up Norris Martin, court documents say.

“The four of them then drove down a dirt road in Branchville and stopped. Syphrett remained in the car while Stokes, Martin and Snipes walked into the woods. When they got into the woods, Stokes told Snipes, ‘Baby, I’m sorry, but it’s you that Patti wants dead …' " court documents said.

Martin, then 37, testified that Stokes forced him, at gunpoint, to engage in a sex act with Snipes.

Then Stokes engaged with a sex act with Snipes.

Stokes then stabbed Snipes multiple times.

