‘I got hit ... and my airbags blew’: 4 vehicles crash at busy intersection; 4 people injured

Four vehicles collided in Orangeburg on Monday morning, sending four people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Victor Cordon.

The call came in at approximately 10:56 a.m., he said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Chestnut Street and Columbia Road.

“I was at the light, I saw things flying at me and the next thing you know, I got hit on my side and my airbags blew,” Donna McDonald of Eutawville said.

McDonald was driving a black Dodge Durango. Her sister was in the passenger’s seat.

“I couldn’t get out the door, so I had to shove it open,” she said.

McDonald had gauze bandages wrapped on her right hand.

She received cuts on her hand and minor injury to her knees, she said.

Her sister complained of back and neck pain. Medics transported her to the Regional Medical Center as a precaution, McDonald said.

Cordon said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic causing a collision that involved four vehicles.”

Traffic along Chestnut Street, at the intersection, was temporarily interrupted as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Agencies that assisted ODPS include: Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg County Office of Emergency Services and volunteer firefighters from the surrounding area, Cordon said.

